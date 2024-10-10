Falling mortgage rates may be prompting more homeowners to sell, boosting inventory for buyers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The recent pullback in mortgage rates and expectations of further easing next year may be motivating more U.S. homeowners to list their home for sale. The number of newly listed U.S. homes climbed 4.2% in September from the previous month and 11.6% from a year earlier, according to data from Realtor.com. September’s annual increase in new home listings was the biggest for any month since April. While still up year-over-year, new listings had declined every month since May. The September burst of new listings helped lift the overall tally of homes on the market in September and came as the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut in more than four years.

