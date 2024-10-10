Milton spares Daytona Beach, Florida, factory that’s a critical supplier of IV fluids
AP Health Writer
A manufacturer of IV fluids critical to hospitals nationwide says its Florida factory and distribution center were left intact after Hurricane Milton tore through the state. B. Braun Medical Inc. says it will provide more details later Thursday. The company had said earlier this week that it was shutting down its Daytona Beach location on Wednesday and planned to restart production Friday morning. That factory is seen as an important source of sterile intravenous, or IV, fluid supplies. Those supplies had grown tight after Hurricane Helene hit Florida and several other states late last month.