Officials work to rescue visitors trapped in a former Colorado gold mine

DENVER (AP) — A rescue effort is underway for visitors stuck underground at a former Colorado gold mine that’s now operated as a tourist site. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office and the governor’s office says people became trapped due to an equipment malfunction at the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine near the town of Cripple Creek, but the mine did not collapse. Gov. Jared Polis’ office said Thursday the state was sending resources for the rescue effort. The mine was closed in the 1960s but still operates tours. Cripple Creek is a town of about 1,100 people located southwest of Colorado Springs.

