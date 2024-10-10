Prince and Princess of Wales meet with families of dance class stabbing attack
LONDON (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales have carried out their first joint public engagement since the end of Kate’s chemotherapy by meeting the bereaved parents of victims of a stabbing rampage in the seaside town of Southport. The royal couple spent 90 minutes meeting privately with the families of Bebe King, 6, Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, 9, who were killed at the Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29. They also met with the teacher of the class and emergency workers.