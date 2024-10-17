Tennessee judges say doctors can’t be disciplined for providing emergency abortions
Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A three-judge panel has ruled that Tennessee cannot discipline doctors who provide emergency abortions to protect the life of the mother while a lawsuit challenging the state’s sweeping abortion ban continues. The Thursday ruling also outlined specific pregnancy-related conditions that would now qualify as “medical necessity exceptions” under the ban. The current law does not include exemptions for fetal anomalies or for victims of rape or incest. Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says the judges’ limited injunction order mirrors the state’s position that the ban allows pregnant women to receive care to address serious health risks.