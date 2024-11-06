Russia ratifies North Korea pact after US says up to 10,000 North Korean troops deployed to Kursk

MOSCOW (AP) — The upper house of Russian parliament has ratified a treaty with North Korea envisioning mutual military assistance. The move on Wednesday came as the U.S. has confirmed the deployment of 10,000 North Korean troops to Russia. The “comprehensive strategic partnership treaty” obliges Russia and North Korea to immediately provide military assistance using “all means” if either is attacked. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the treaty with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a visit to Pyongyang in June. U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said Monday that up to 10,000 North Korean troops were in Russia’s Kursk region and preparing to join Moscow’s fight against Ukraine in the coming days.

