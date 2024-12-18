Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott reveals another $2 billion in donations in 2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott acknowledged $2 billion in 2024 donations in a blog post on Wednesday, bringing the total she’s given away since 2019 to $19.2 billion. In five years of major giving, Scott has moved big grants with no strings attached to over 2,450 nonprofits. She also gave repeat gifts to several organizations — something of a new development in her giving. Scott also revealed some new information about how she was managing her wealth, saying she had directed advisors to invest her funds into “mission-aligned ventures.”

