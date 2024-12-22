New York City police investigate the death of a woman found on fire in subway car
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Police are investigating the death of a woman found ablaze inside a stationary subway train as a homicide. The unidentified woman was discovered on fire aboard the train around 7:30 a.m. Sunday after officers on routine patrol at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station smelled smoke and noticed a commotion. After the fire was extinguished, emergency medical declared the woman dead at the scene. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul this year has sent members of New York National Guard to the city’s subway system to help police conduct random searches for weapons after a series of high-profile crimes on city trains.