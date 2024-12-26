Climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat around world in 2024

Scientists say human-caused climate change added an average of 41 days of dangerous heat worldwide in 2024. The analysis from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central comes after a year likely to be the world’s hottest on record. The heat scorched everywhere from cities in North America to West Africa to the Acropolis in Greece and even South and Southeast Asian countries. Some areas saw 150 days or more of extreme heat due to climate change. The scientists also said that climate change worsened much of the world’s damaging weather throughout the year.

