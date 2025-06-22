At least 1 injured, suspect dead after shooting at church in Michigan

By Nick Lentz

WAYNE, Michigan (WWJ) — Police in Wayne, Michigan, say at least one person is injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting at a church Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at CrossPointe Community Church on the 36000 block of Glenwood Road, according to a Facebook post shared by the police department just before 11 a.m.

Responding officers learned that a security guard for the church shot and killed the suspected shooter, who police say is a 31-year-old man.

One person was shot in the leg, officials said. It’s unknown if anyone else was injured.

Police are investigating and ask that people avoid the area.

Dan Bongino, the deputy director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, said in a post on X Sunday afternoon that leadership and support teams are at the scene “providing assistance and investigative support.”

