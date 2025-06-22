Chimney Rock State Park reopens exactly 9 months after Helene

By Justin Berger

Click here for updates on this story

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Driving through Lake Lure and Chimney Rock is a sobering reminder of the long road remaining for communities continuing their recovery after Helene; but on Friday, June 27, Chimney Rock State Park will reopen to the public nine months to the day since the storm.

“There was no way to get over into the park safely for regular vehicles,” Emily Walker said. “Everybody has been working together since the very start of this and the recovery effort has turned into the rebuilding effort and I think it speaks for itself when you drive down there and see all the volunteers and all the different agencies working together.”

At 8:30 Saturday morning Walker, Director of Chimney Rock Management, turned on her walkie talkie and shared a message almost nine months in the making.

“I think that we all kind of got goosebumps when we made the call to open the gate,” she said.

The park is open, sort of. The weekend of June 20 is a soft opening for annual pass holders unable to access the park since Helene.

“A lot of our pass holders that came today have not been in the area until today and it just felt right to reconnect with them,” Walker said.

Next Friday, the park will reopen to the general public.

“I’ve come up and walked these trails since I was a kid and not having that draw has been really, really tough on the people in the area,” Matt Mitchell said.

Matt Mitchell is part of the gorge’s recovery, helping with the Foundation For Lake Lure/Chimney Rock Area Businesses. The foundation just got $10,000 from the Giving Friends Foundation and they have 25 grant applications already.

“We’re about rebuilding so that it can open and thrive, not so much recovery, but to give them funds so they don’t have to pay back,” Laura Doster said.

Mitchell and Doster both acknowledge that the park reopening is a big sign of progress for both Chimney Rock and Lake Lure.

“The park being open is huge for us and I know there’s businesses in the village that are talking about opening in the next two to three weeks,” Doster said.

Chimney Rock State Park’s grand reopening is Friday, June 27th. There are specific travel and reservations requirements that you can find here.

“If nothing more, it symbolizes we’re starting to get things back to normal,” Mitchell said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.