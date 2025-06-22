How Brittany Webb’s MFAH Appointment Signals a Bold, Inclusive Future for Houston’s Art Scene

By Francis Page, Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

June 22, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston (MFAH) has just made a power move—one that reflects the city’s growing cultural momentum and commitment to artistic excellence that tells a fuller American story. This summer, the museum welcomes Dr. Brittany Webb as its newest curator in the Department of Modern and Contemporary Art, a position that both honors her extraordinary curatorial legacy and boldly expands MFAH’s curatorial vision. Dr. Webb brings her brilliance from Philadelphia, where she served as the Evelyn and Will Kaplan Curator of 20th-Century Art and oversaw the John Rhoden Collection at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts (PAFA). Her journey to Houston is a testament to her deep commitment to amplifying voices too often marginalized in traditional museum narratives. “From among a host of candidates with impressive range and depth of experience, Dr. Webb stood out for her strong sense of passion and purpose,” said MFAH Director Gary Tinterow. “She brings a deep connection to communities and a history of developing thoughtful, illuminating exhibitions of American and African American art.”

A Visionary With Credentials That Command Respect Dr. Webb’s academic and curatorial résumé reads like a roadmap to revolutionizing the art world. A proud alumna of the University of Southern California (B.A., Political Science) and Temple University (Ph.D., Anthropology), she combines rigorous scholarship with a passion for storytelling that moves audiences. Her curatorial eye is both bold and precise — reflected in standout exhibitions like Determined to Be: The Sculpture of John Rhoden and Taking Space: Contemporary Women Artists & the Politics of Scale. While at PAFA, she curated exhibitions that challenged the canon and inspired new conversations, and she significantly expanded the permanent collection—adding more than 200 works by more than 50 artists, including Gordon Parks, Agnes Martin, Lee Krasner, and Purvis Young.

A Curator Who Champions Community and Inclusion Dr. Webb’s work bridges the institutional and the intimate. Whether collaborating on community-focused exhibitions or mentoring the next generation of curators through academic appointments at PAFA, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Delaware, she embodies the belief that art is both personal and political. Her publications, including contributions to Toward Joy: New Frameworks for American Art and the upcoming Roll Call: 200 Years of Black American Art, cement her reputation as a scholar who redefines what American art can and should be.

A Perfect Fit for Houston’s Artistic Pulse The MFAH campus, nestled across 14 lush acres in the heart of Houston’s Museum District, is a cultural jewel in a city that thrives on diversity and innovation. With the addition of Dr. Webb, the museum affirms its commitment to representing that diversity not just in its collections, but in the curators who care for them. “Dr. Webb doesn’t just curate exhibitions—she curates perspectives, histories, and futures,” said one MFAH board member. “Her appointment is a major win for Houston.”

Looking Ahead As Dr. Webb steps into this new role, Houston’s art world eagerly anticipates the exhibitions, programs, and community engagement initiatives she will lead. Her appointment signals not only an exciting chapter for the MFAH but a broader commitment to inclusive, impactful storytelling through art. Welcome to Houston, Dr. Brittany Webb. We’re proud you’re now part of our city’s cultural heartbeat. For more on Dr. Webb and upcoming exhibitions at MFAH, visit mfah.org.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611