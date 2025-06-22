Source: Phoenix Suns trade two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — The Phoenix Suns are trading 15-time All-Star forward Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets, a source with direct knowledge of the agreement told CNN on Sunday.

In exchange, the Suns will receive guard Jalen Green, guard-forward Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in the 2025 draft, which starts this Wednesday, and five second-round picks.

Appearing at the Fanatics Fest in New York on Sunday, Durant was on stage when the presenter broke the news to the two-time NBA champion.

His response: “We’re going to see, man. We’re going to see.”

CNN has reached out to the Suns, the Rockets and Durant’s representative for comments.

ESPN’s Shams Charania was first to report the news.

Durant played 62 games this past season, averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Rockets finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference at 52-30 but lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Durant returns to the Lone Star State where he played college ball at the University of Texas for one season.

