Joe Marinelli, actor from ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Santa Barbara,’ dead at 68

(CNN) — Television and film actor Joe Marinelli, who appeared in “The Morning Show” and “Santa Barbara,” to name a few titles, has died. He was 68.

The news was confirmed by his agent Julie Smith, who told CNN via email on Tuesday that Marinelli had been battling throat and stomach cancer for a few years. No other details were provided.

Marinelli had over 50 screen credits, primarily guest roles on popular television programs, with the exception of the daytime soap opera “Santa Barbara.”

In 1988, Marinelli began portraying Bunny Tagliatti on the series. He played Tagliatti, a cross-dressing mobster, in more than 170 episodes through 1990, and won a Soap Opera Digest Award for his performance.

His earlier appearances were in the mid-1980s, on popular shows including “Cagney & Lacey,” “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law.”

The actor went on to appear in a number of popular TV shows through the ’90s, with credits including “ER,” “JAG” and “The King of Queens.”

He returned to the daytime world in 1999, where he played Joseph Sorel on “General Hospital.”

While Marinelli continued his work in television into the 2000s with appearances on “The West Wing,” “NYPD Blue” and “House,” he also acted in the acclaimed 2004 Alexander Payne film “Sideways.”

Later credits for the actor included parts in “Insecure,” “Hollywood” and “The Offer.” His most recent project was “The Morning Show,” in which he played show director Donny Spagnoli in 20 episodes. Along with his cast, Marinelli was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild award in 2022 for best dramatic ensemble.

On Monday evening, Marinelli’s costar from “Santa Barbara,” Leigh J. McCloskey, penned a tribute to the late actor on social media, writing, “He was a great acting partner, teacher, philosophical friend, passionate believer in people, and a storyteller extraordinaire.”

“It saddens me greatly to say goodbye to my old friend and his belief in the goodness, and even the possible greatness of the human adventure,” McCloskey added. “I’m glad I walked this earth with you Joe.”

