Adam Sandler is heading out on the ‘You’re My Best Friend’ comedy tour

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Adam Sandler is bringing his brand of funny back on the road.

His “You’re My Best Friend” arena tour will travel to more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off September 5 in Jacksonville, FL, with stops in New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis, Omaha, Seattle and more.

Sandler last toured in 2023. His 2024 Netflix special “Adam Sandler: Love You” was filmed over two days in sold-out concerts in Los Angeles.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star is had his first comedy special in 20 years, “100% Fresh,” released by Netflix in 2018. Warner Bros Records also released the audio companions for both the “Adam Sandler: I Love You” special and “100% Fresh.”

Sandler shared the news of the new tour on his verified Instragam account.

“Let’s have some fun,” his caption reads.

Tickets are on sale at noon today.

On screen, audiences will be able to see Sandler in the highly anticipated “Happy Gilmore 2,” streaming on Netflix on July 25 and the upcoming Noah Baumbach film, “Jay Kelly” this fall.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.