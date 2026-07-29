Rigby family holds blood drive to combat critical national shortage

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) — The American Red Cross has declared a national blood crisis, citing critically low blood supplies across the country. Officials say all blood types are needed, with Type O blood supplies dropping to just one day's worth.

In Rigby, one local family is doing its part to help.

The Kartchner family hosted a community blood drive in honor of their daughter, Zoe, whose life was saved thanks to blood donations from strangers.

Zoe survived a life-threatening flesh-eating disease after receiving more than 30 units of donated blood during her treatment. Her family says those donations, given by people across the country, made all the difference in her recovery.

Now, with the nation's blood supply at critically low levels, the Kartchners hope Zoe's story will inspire others to donate.

At just 10 years old, Zoe Kartchner survived a flesh-eating disease thanks to blood donations. The family says she is preparing for an upcoming surgery but is living her best life this summer.

"Zoe was basically just bleeding out and we couldn't stop the blood, and there was no skin to hold the blood in any way," Cami Kartchner, Zoe's mother and the drive's organizer, said. "So that day was spent with a nurse just giving blood the entire day, running back and forth, giving blood. It's scary really, to think somebody else in our position where we were last year could possibly lose their life because of the blood shortage. That's that's a really sad thought. So we want to do what we can to prevent that. And obviously this is just one small thing, but it's important to us."

The family says every blood donation has the potential to save lives, just as donated blood saved Zoe's. They hope their blood drive not only helps replenish local blood supplies but also reminds people of the lifesaving impact a single donation can have.

The Red Cross continues to urge eligible donors of all blood types to schedule appointments, especially those with Type O blood, as hospitals nationwide work to meet ongoing patient needs.

Upcoming Blood Drives:

July 30th Ammon Idaho North Stake Rexburg Idaho South Stake 31st Wapello Building American Red Cross Building (IF)

August 3rd American Red Cross Building (IF) Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center 4th City of Idaho Falls 5th American Red Cross Building (IF) Bingham Memorial Hospital 6th Idaho Falls Ammon West Stake 7th American Red Cross Building (IF) 10th American Red Cross Building (IF) 11th Driggs Community Idaho Falls South Stake 12th American Red Cross Building (IF) Eastern Idaho Public Health 13th Madison Memorial Hospital 14th American Red Cross Building (IF) Blackfoot Idaho Stake



You can also visit American Red Cross for more information.

And if you are interested in hosting or sponsoring a blood drive, reach out to Denim Butler at denim.butler@redcross.org or at 208-520-1957