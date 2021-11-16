WA redistricting panel urges high court to look at its maps

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The head of Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission that failed to meet its deadline for redrawing political maps urged state Supreme Court justices to still consider their work now that the high court will have to complete the process. The panel had a deadline of 11:59 p.m. Monday to approve new boundaries for congressional and legislative districts but acknowledged Tuesday it had not been able to complete its task on time. This is the first time the panel has failed to finish its work since the state gave redistricting authority to a bipartisan commission after the 1990 census. The court has until the end of April to come up with 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts.