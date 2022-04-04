Thousands lose power in spring PNW wind storm

SEATTLE (AP) — Nearly 30,000 customers lost power during a storm bringing high winds and rain to areas of the Pacific Northwest Monday. Puget Sound Energy reported more than 260 outages Monday affecting over 21,000 customers in western Washington. Seattle City Light reported more than 7,200 customers without power as of about 5 p.m. Monday. Pacific Gas and Electric Company said more than 18,500 customers had lost power in southwest Washington, Portland, Oregon and surrounding areas. In eastern Washington and northern Idaho, Avista reported more than 5,000 customers were without power Monday afternoon. A winter storm warning also was in effect until 8 a.m. Tuesday for areas of the Washington Cascade Mountains above 2,500 feet,