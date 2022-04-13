N. Idaho remains found in 1984 identified as Oklahoma man

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho say skeletal remains found in 1984 have been positively identified as an Oklahoma man who went missing in 1982 in his mid-20s. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says DNA testing with potential family members found through a genealogy database led authorities on Monday to identify the remains of Roger Brian Bennett. Idaho authorities investigated an abandoned camp near Powell Ranger Station in 1983. Hunters in the fall of 1984 found skeletal remains about a mile from the campsite. No cause of death has been determined. But authorities say violence was likely involved because lenses from eyeglasses were found in two different places.