Alaska Airlines: Masks now optional on flights

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says masks will be immediately optional on their flights — after a federal judge voided the national COVID-19-related mask mandate covering airlines and other public transportation. Alaska Airlines said in a statement on their website Monday afternoon that because of the judicial decision that guests and employees would have the option to wear a mask while traveling in the U.S. and at work. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle in Tampa found that U.S. health officials had exceeded their authority in their response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle-based airline also urged people to be kind while transitioning to the optional policy.