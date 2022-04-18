Idaho governor gets NRA endorsement ahead of primary

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little is being endorsed by the National Rifle Association ahead of the Republican Primary. NRA Idaho State Director Aiobheann Cline on Monday said the endorsement reflects Little’s A-plus rating in the group and his support of Second Amendment issues during his first term as governor. Little has signed into law a number of gun-rights bills. Those include legislation protecting gun makers, sellers and weapons carriers during declared emergencies, and another making it easier for nonresidents to carry firearms in the state. Little in a statement says he will continue to have unwavering support for Second Amendment rights. The Republican primary is May 17.