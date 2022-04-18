Rare overhaul of powerful US nuclear test reactor completed

By KEITH RIDLER

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Scientists in Idaho have completed a rare overhaul of one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors. Officials at the Idaho National Laboratory said Monday that normal operations are expected to resume later this spring at the Advanced Test Reactor following low-power system checks. The U.S. Department of Energy reactor has been down for about 11 months for a core overhaul done about every 10 years. Experiments at the reactor help the U.S. Navy’s nuclear-powered war fleet stay at sea longer, bolster NASA’s space exploration, and advance life-saving medical treatments. The test reactor also supports efforts to build new and safer commercial reactors.