Gilliam sets records, UC Davis wallops Idaho State, 43-3

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Ulonzo Gilliam Jr. ran for 132 yards and two third-quarter touchdowns and Miles Hastings threw for 270 yards and two more scores as UC Davis walloped Idaho State, 43-3 in a Big Sky Conference contest Saturday night.

Idaho State scored first on an Ian Hershey 33-yard field goal with 10:36 left in the first quarter, but the Bengals were limited to 150 total yards and were blanked the rest of the way.

Isaiah Gomez kicked three first-half field goals, including a 45-yarder midway through the first quarter that tied the game at 3-3. Hastings tossed a 1-yard pass to C.J. Hutton just before halftime to stake the Aggies to a 22-3 lead.

Gilliam was already the UC Davis all-time leading rusher and holds school records for all-purpose yards and touchdowns. His two third-quarter touchdowns made him the all-time leader in total points scored by a non-kicker with 286. He entered the game with 5,665 all-purpose yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2