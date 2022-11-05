McCoy, Hatten connect on 4 TDs, Idaho routs EWU 48-16

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Gevani McCoy threw four touchdown passes to Hayden Hatten in the first half and Idaho raced past Eastern Washington 48-16 on Saturday.

The duo connected for 33-, 17- and 18-yard touchdowns on consecutive possessions for a 21-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Hatten, who finished with 10 catches for 146 yards, set a single-game record for receiving touchdowns with a 19-yard touchdown reception after Eastern had pulled within 21-10 on an 87-yard connection between Gunner Talkington and Nolan Ulm.

Roshaun Johnson scored on a 4-yard run and the Vandals (6-3, 5-1 Big Sky Conference) led 35-10 at the half.

McCoy finished 16 of 28 for 218 yards with two interceptions. Elisha Cummings had 16 carries for 128 yards and Johnson had a second touchdown run to close the scoring.

Talkington was 15 of 24 with a 75-yard scoring pass to Freddie Robertson but the Eagles (2-7, 1-5) only had nine first downs.

Idaho had 531 yards on offense, 308 on the ground.

___

