Skip to Content
AP Idaho
By
Published 9:42 PM

Butler scores 22, Southern Utah defeats Idaho State 69-59

KIFI

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Harrison Butler scored 22 points as Southern Utah beat Idaho State 69-59 on Saturday night.

Butler also contributed five rebounds for the Thunderbirds (5-4). Tevian Jones added 13 points, while Maizen Fausett scored 12.

Miguel Tomley led the way for the Bengals (2-7) with 23 points, four assists and two steals. Austin Smellie added 11 points and six rebounds, while Jared Rodriguez scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Idaho

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content