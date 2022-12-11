Skip to Content
UC Riverside wins 76-74 against Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Zyon Pullin buried a game-winning jumper with three seconds remaining and finished with 26 points to spark UC Riverside to a 76-74 victory over Idaho on Sunday night.

Pullin added five rebounds for the Highlanders (6-3). Lachlan Olbrich was 6 of 8 shooting and 6 of 10 from the free throw line to add 18 points. Kyle Owens shot 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Divant’e Moffitt led the Vandals (4-6) with 31 points. Rashad Smith added 13 points. Nigel Burris had 12 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

