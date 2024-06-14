Skip to Content
Crews rescue 30 people trapped upside down high on Oregon amusement park ride

By
Published 6:24 PM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Emergency crews in Oregon rescued 30 people Friday after they were stuck for close to half an hour dangling upside down high on a ride at a century-old amusement park.

Portland Fire and Rescue said on the social platform X that firefighters worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride, but crews had been preparing to conduct a high-angle ropes rescue if necessary. All riders were being evacuated and medically evaluated, and there were no reports of injuries.

Video shot by a passenger on a neighboring Ferris wheel shows people sitting upside down on the AtmosFEAR ride as it sits suspended in midair. The ride operates like a pendulum, eventually swinging the riders completely upside down.

Oaks Park first opened in 1905. Its website says it offers a “uniquely Portland blend of modern thrills and turn-of-the-century charm on a midway that has delighted generations of Northwesterners.”

Associated Press

