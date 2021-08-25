New Mexico governor joins US conservation challenge

AP National Business

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN

Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to conserve more of the state’s land and water. She says doing so will boost other state efforts to mitigate climate change effects. The Democratic governor signed an executive order Wednesday creating a committee that will draft a plan aimed at conserving 30% of New Mexico’s land and water by 2030. The Biden administration in May set the ambitious goal of conserving a third of the entire U.S. To make progress, experts have said westerns states must play a key role in the voluntary effort. California first formalized its 30% conservation goal last fall. Nevada lawmakers endorsed a resolution in May.