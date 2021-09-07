Kansas City Southern in talks on Canadian Pacific’s $31B bid

AP National Business

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kansas City Southern is in talks with Canadian Pacific to determine whether its $31 billion bid is the best offer on the table after regulators rejected a key part of Canadian National’s $33.6 billion offer last week. Kansas City Southern said Saturday that its board believes CP’s lower offer could be the better deal because the Surface Transportation Board said that Canadian National won’t be able to use a voting trust to acquire Kansas City Southern. Canadian Pacific and Kanas City Southern have all week to work out their differences, but CP has put a Sept. 12 deadline on its latest offer.