UK climate activists block entrance to Dover ferry port

AP National Business

By KHADIJA KOTHIA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Climate protesters urging the U.K. government to cut climate emissions by better insulating homes have blocked the entrance to the port of Dover to “highlight fuel poverty.” Vehicles were blocked from the A20 road down which they travel to cross the English Channel. The group say they are protesting for better insulated homes as Britain undergoes an energy crisis that is likely to raise energy prices. The group, Insulate Britain, has blocked the M25 highway five times in the last fortnight and demonstrated outside of the U.K. Home Office. They have been threatened with imprisonment if they return to the M25.