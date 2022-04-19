World shares mixed on worries over rate hikes, inflation

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

BANGKOK (AP) — World stocks are mixed, with European benchmarks losing ground after most Asian shares advanced. U.S. futures were higher and oil prices retreated. China’s central bank offered more support Tuesday for its slowing economy. Japanese officials expressed concern over the recent sharp rise of the dollar against the yen. On Wall Street, stocks closed slightly lower after a wobbly day of trading Monday. Rising prices for energy and food are adding to concerns over how the Fed and other central banks will bring inflation under control without hindering a revival of business activity from doldrums brought on by efforts to curb coronavirus outbreaks.