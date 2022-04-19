Florida Gov DeSantis pushes to end Disney self-government

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the Legislature to repeal a law allowing Walt Disney World to operate a private government over its properties in the state. DeSantis is an ascendant GOP governor and potential 2024 presidential candidate. He has battled with Disney over the company’s opposition to a new law barring instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade. On Tuesday, DeSantis raised the stakes. As lawmakers returned to the Capitol for a special legislative session on congressional redistricting, the governor announced he issued a proclamation that allows the Republican-controlled statehouse to take up bills eliminating Disney’s self-governing district.