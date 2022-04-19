New York Times promotes Joseph Kahn to executive editor

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times named Joseph Kahn as its new executive editor, replacing Dean Baquet with his second-in-command to lead the storied news organization as it undergoes a period of rapid transformation in the digital age. Kahn has been managing editor at The Times since 2016 and will take over on June 14. He previously served as the newspaper’s Beijing bureau chief and led its international desk, which won six Pulitzer Prizes under his stewardship. Baquet, who at 65 has reached traditional retirement age for The Times’ top newsroom leader, will remain at the newspaper in a capacity that will be announced later.