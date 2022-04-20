Program helps foundations fund Black-led nonprofits better

By JIM RENDON of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Chronicle of Philanthropy

A new effort to help grantmakers change the way they work so they can better support Black-led nonprofits was announced Monday. Abundance is a collaboration between three Chicago-area grantmakers, Chicago Beyond, the Grand Victoria Foundation, and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. Abundance is not a pledge, but rather a program for grantmakers. The foundations are in the process of hiring a director for Abundance and have given the group an annual budget of $400,000 for three years.