Digital activists challenge Uganda’s harsh new internet law

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A group of Ugandan activists has launched a legal challenge to controversial new legislation criminalizing some internet activity in the East African country. Their petition to the constitutional court argues that the description of computer-related crimes in the bill enacted with President Yoweri Museveni’s signature last week violates the right to freedom of expression and criminalizes some digital work, including investigative journalism. In presenting their petition at the court in the capital, Kampala, the petitioners were backed by silent protesters who carried multiple placards saying “This law is worth breaking.”

