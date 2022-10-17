Insider Q&A: The ESG industry on becoming a political target

NEW YORK (AP) — After breaking into the mainstream of the investment world, ESG investing has become big enough to be a political target too. Politicians around the country have been criticizing funds that consider environmental, social and corporate-governance issues before deciding whether to invest in a stock or a bond. They call it “woke” behavior gone amok. Lisa Woll is the outgoing CEO of US SIF, an industry group advocating sustainable investing whose members control $5 trillion in assets under management or advisement. She spoke with The Associated Press recently about ESG becoming a political football.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.