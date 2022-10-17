Spanish royals start delayed state visit to Germany

BERLIN (AP) — King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain have started a state visit to Germany that was delayed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic and will see the monarch and Germany’s president open the annual Frankfurt Book Fair. Felipe was received with military honors by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Monday at the German head of state’s Bellevue palace in Berlin. Felipe said: “Finally we’re here – we’re very happy about that.” The king also is due to hold a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; visit the German parliament, Berlin city hall and the capital’s Brandenburg Gate, the symbol of Germany’s post-Cold War reunification; and attend a German-Spanish forum.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.