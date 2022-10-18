NY leaders propose measures to keep violent videos offline

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Two top New York state officials are calling on lawmakers to outlaw the creation of videos of homicides. They’re citing the viral spread across the internet of footage livestreamed by the gunman during a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. The recommendations from New York’s Democratic governor and attorney general are contained in a report released Tuesday. It examines the role online platforms had in the Buffalo mass shooting, which killed 10 and wounded three in May. The officials also recommend penalizing individuals who share these videos, as well as requiring online platforms to take reasonable steps to block violent criminal content.

