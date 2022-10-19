Germany to massively expand electric car charging network

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants to massively expand the country’s charging network for electric cars. It plans to spend 6.3 billion euros ($6.17 billion) over the next three years as it expects more and more drivers to turn from combustion cars to more climate-friendly electric vehicles. The country’s transportation minister on Wednesday presented a “master plan” for improving the charging infrastructure that had been passed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ cabinet. In order to boost the number of charging points, the government will provide real estate, especially along highways, where new charging points can be build. Private owners of electric cars will be offered subsidized plans to install solar energy panels at their homes to charge their cars. overnight.

