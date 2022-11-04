China central bank deputy governor faces corruption probe

BEIJING (AP) — A deputy governor of China’s central bank is under investigation on suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law. The ruling Communist Party’s corruption agency on Saturday did not provide any details of the allegations against Fan Yifei. Fan is one of six deputy governors and has held the post at the People’s Bank of China for more than seven years. He has spoken often on China’s efforts to develop a digital currency. The Communist Party has carried out a sweeping crackdown on corruption under Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The campaign is popular with the public and has allowed him to sideline some potential political rivals.

