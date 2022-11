MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In a story about the quarterly results of Deluxe Corp., published November 3, 2022, and generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research, The Associated Press described Deluxe as a provider of graphic arts design and check printing services. Deluxe is primarily a payments and data company.

