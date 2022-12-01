Trump Org. defense lawyer scolded for using struck testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Closing arguments at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial got off to a rocky start as a lawyer for the company was caught showing jurors portions of witness testimony that had previously been stricken from the official court record. Prosecutors objected to the display about an hour into lawyer Susan Necheles’ presentation on Thursday. Judge Juan Manuel Merchan admonished Necheles and halted arguments so she could remove any other precluded testimony from a slideshow she was showing to jurors. Necheles said she didn’t intend to show any testimony that had been stricken as a result of a sustained objection. Merchan noted that the objections themselves had been removed from the excerpts Necheles showed, but not the objectionable testimony.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.