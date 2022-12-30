Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google has agreed to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita says he filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys general stalled. Those states agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company in November. Rokita said in his announcement Thursday that as a result of the separate lawsuit, Indiana received about twice as much money as it would have under the deal with the 40 states in the coalition.

