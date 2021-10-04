Rights group: Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras

AP National

By DAVE BRYAN and SAMYA KULLAB

Associated Press

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A prominent rights group says the Taliban unlawfully killed 13 ethnic Hazaras, most of them Afghan soldiers who had surrendered to the insurgents. A report by Amnesty International says the killings took place in late August in central Afghanistan, about two weeks after the Taliban had seized control of the country. The Taliban have sought to reassure Afghans that they had changed from their previous harsh rule in the late 1990s The world is watching whether the Taliban would live up to initial promises of tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities, including the Shiite Hazaras. But Taliban actions so far have worried the international community.