Myanmar’s Suu Kyi pleads not guilty to breaking virus rules

AP National

BANGKOK (AP) — Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi and former President Win Myint have pleaded not guilty to violating COVID-19 restrictions while they were formally indicted after the army seized power. They are each charged with two counts for failing to observe pandemic restrictions during last year’s general election campaign. Each offense carries a penalty of up to three years in prison. Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won last November’s election in a landslide, but was unable to take a second five-year term in office when the military seized power on Feb. 1. Suu Kyi faces several additional charges, all of which supporters say are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the takeover, which has triggered massive popular resistance.