Northwest storm: ‘Devastating’ flood damage, 1 dead in BC

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — As parts of western Washington began drying out after an atmospheric river dumped days of rain, waters in some areas continued rising, more people were urged to evacuate and crews worked to restore power and reopen roads. Officials in the small city of Sumas, Washington, near the Canada border called the flood damage devastating. Officials say hundreds were evacuated and 75% of homes had water damage. Across the border, authorities say the body of a woman was recovered from a landslide northeast of Vancouver, British Columbia, and two others were reported missing. A 59-year-old man from Everson, Washington, was also still missing. More than 31,000 electrical customers in Washington remained without power Tuesday.