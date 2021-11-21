Queen Elizabeth II attends christening of 2 great-grandsons

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has attended a double christening for two of her great-grandchildren. The 95-year-old British monarch watched the baptisms on Sunday of August, son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, and Lucas Philip, son of Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall. August was born in February and Lucas in March. Both boys’ mothers are granddaughters of the queen, who has 12 great-grandchildren. Concerns about the monarch’s health were raised last month, when she spent a night in a London hospital and then was told to rest. She had planned to attend the annual Remembrance Sunday service on Nov. 14 but pulled out after spraining her back. She returned to public duties last week.