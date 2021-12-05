Myanmar court sentences ousted leader Suu Kyi to 4 years

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A legal official says a Myanmar court has sentenced the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, to four years in prison after finding her guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions. The ruling is the first in a series of cases brought against the 76-year-old Nobel laureate since the army seized power in February, blocking her party from starting a second term in office. Suu Kyi’s party won a landslide victory in last year’s general election. The army, whose allied party lost many seats, claimed massive voting fraud, but independent election observers did not detect any major irregularities.