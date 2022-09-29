The Newsy news network is rebranding itself as Scripps News

NEW YORK (AP) — Newsy, which produces a national news feed primarily for streaming services and audiences online, is abandoning its name. On Jan. 1, it will become Scripps News, reflecting corporate owner E.W. Scripps Co. It’s part of a corporate restructuring that Scripps, primarily known as an owner of local news outlets, will start its own national news division. The new organization will combine Newsy employees, the Scripps Washington bureau and reporters in local markets who produce news with a national focus. Kate O’Brian, who has been head of news for Scripps networks, like Court TV, will run the new operation.

