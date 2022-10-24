Israeli attack on suburbs of Syrian capital wounds soldier

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The Syrian army says Israel has carried out an airstrike on the suburbs of the Syrian capital of Damascus wounding a soldier and damaging property. The Monday afternoon attack comes three days after a similar strike on Damascus suburbs caused property damage. Israel usually carries out airstrikes at night and such attacks during the day have been rare. Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations. Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

